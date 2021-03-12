Gardaí have issued over 13,000 fines to those breaking Covid rules

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have issued around 13,600 fines across the country for a range of offences relating to breaches of Covid laws.

The vast majority of those fines have been issued in relation to the 5km rule.

Ther breakdown is as follows:

10,013 €100 fines for non-essential travel

538 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports

420 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,620 €150 fines for attending a house party

244 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

144 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate large-scale breaches of the rules.

A garda spokesman said: “These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

Gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting COVID-19.

“Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”