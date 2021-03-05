#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nearly 12,000 fines issued by gardaí relating to Covid-19 breaches

This includes more than 9,000 €100 fines for non-essential travel.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 5 Mar 2021, 7:15 PM
16 minutes ago 1,815 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5373503
File image of a Garda checkpoint last month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED almost 12,000 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches up to yesterday evening. 

This includes:

  • 9,021 €100 fines for non-essential travel
  • 820 €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports 
  • 370 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,416 €150 fines for attending a house party
  • 218 €80 fines for not wearing a face covering
  • 103 €100 fines for non-essential travel by people not ordinarily resident in the State

11,607 fines have been processed and around 340 are currently being checked and processed. 

Almost half of all fines were issued on weekends, according to gardaí. Three-quarters of people who received a fine from gardaí were male. 

Gardaí said they continue to find groups gathering in breach of regulations, including house parties, social gatherings and for exercise

“These are not just breaches of regulations but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk,” gardaí said. 

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.”

Gardaí reminded people to stay within 5km of their home for exercise over the weekend.

Speaking today, the deputy commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

