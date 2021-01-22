Over 770 fines issued by gardaí for non-essential travel since 11 January

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED 771 fines for non-essential travel since 11 January.

In addition to the 711 fines for non-essential travel, approximately 200 fines are currently being checked and processed.

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, gardaí are continuing to operate static checkpoints on national roads, as well as other mobile checkpoints and high visibility patrols in areas such as parks and scenic locations.

Since 11 January, gardaí have been permitted to prosecute breaches of travel restrictions by means of a €100 Fixed Payment Notice.

Last weekend, over 300 fines were issued for suspected breaches of the public health regulations relating to non-essential travel.

Gardaí are continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend.

Similar to last weekend, gardaí are again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.

The public is also being reminded that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the drive be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups participating in activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

A breakdown by Garda region of the non-essential travel issued issued up to close of business yesterday is 144 issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 315 issued in the East, 213 issued in the South and 99 issued in the North West.

Of those receiving the fines, 77% have been male and 23% have been female.

Face coverings

An Garda Síochána has to date issued 30 fines for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations, with the vast majority of these (26) being in retail premises.

People are advised that under public health regulations they must wear a face mask in retail premises.

Unde the regulations, gardaí can take enforcement action in relation to such matters once it has been informed of the alleged breach by a relevant authorities, such as the manager of the retail premises.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. This is very welcome. However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

“At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other frontline workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way everyday to tackle Covid-19, then they should stay home.

They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

“Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”