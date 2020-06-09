This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish company conned out of $74k while trying to buy Covid-19 PPE manufacturing machine

The misdirected payment was returned to the Irish company’s bank account.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 5:19 PM
38 minutes ago 6,717 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118535
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw
Image: Shutterstock/smolaw

AN IRISH COMPANY was scammed out of $74,000 (€65,000) by con artists who used a method called invoice redirect fraud to trick the firm into sending the money to an account controlled by the criminals. 

Gardaí in Waterford, with assistance from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are investigating the incident whereby the company transferred the cash into a fraudulent account based in China.

The business had negotiated the purchase of a machine, to be used in the manufacture PPE equipment for the HSE, from a company based in China.

The Irish company carried out checks on the Chinese firm to make sure it was legitimate, which it was. 

A fraction of the price was then agreed to be transferred as a deposit from the Irish firm.

Gardaí said that it was at this point that the Irish firm received fraudulent emails, purporting to have come from the Chinese company, containing bank account details for the payment of the deposit.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A total of $74,600 was then transferred to this fraudulent account.

The Irish company was notified of the transaction by their financial institution yesterday. The misdirected payment was returned to the Irish company’s bank account.

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána are asking all businesses to report any incidents of invoice redirect fraud to their local garda station and financial institution immediately, as fraudulent transactions of this nature can move very quickly and it is important that immediate efforts are made to stop the transactions being completed.

Even if the fraud has not been successful, it is possible that the bogus account is being used for other incidents of this nature and reporting it may prevent further incidents of fraud.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie