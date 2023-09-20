Advertisement

President of GRA Brendan O'Connor.
# Garda dispute
Garda union presents Justice Minister with alternative roster as she seeks to avoid escalation
The GRA met the Justice Minister today and will meet Commissioner Drew Harris for crisis talks tomorrow.
51 minutes ago

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) met with with Justice Minister Helen McEntee today and presented an alternative working roster.

It is understood that the Minister asked the GRA to enter talks to resolve the industrial relations impasse. 

Gardaí at present work a four-on-four-off roster which was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Drew Harris has said he will introduced a revised roster of six-days-on four days off in November regardless of opposition from the GRA. 

This week’s meetings follow last week’s overwhelming no confidence vote in the Commissioner from the rank-and-file policing body – with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout backing the motion.

Brendan O’Connor, President of the GRA, said that his group are willing to discuss the issue but said that their proposed roster is the only working time arrangement that they will accept. 

“The meeting went all right – we discussed the issues and we articulated our members concerns. The Minister knows, in no uncertain terms, what those concerns are – we gave a copy of our roster proposal and this will be explored with the Commissioner explored tomorrow,” he said. 

O’Connor confirmed that the Minister had asked for the GRA to enter talks to solve the ongoing dispute. 

“The Minister wants this resolved by sitting down and talking – our proposal is the solution as we see it and we will explore that. 

“We have been very open – we are a solution based organisation and we want to find a solution but we cannot and will not compromise on our members’ work life balance and the vote has shown there is a ground swell of support from our members. 

“We will be guided by what our members want us to do,” he said.

A statement has been requested from the Department of Justice. 

Earlier, speaking ahead of the Dáil’s return this morning, Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin addressed the issues facing An Garda Síochana and the row that has dragged on between force members and the Commissioner in relation to Garda rostering.

Ó Ríordáin said the Policing Authority now needs to step in on the rostering dispute.

With additional report from Jane Matthews. 

