Family of boy detained by gardaí lodges complaint with Garda Ombudsman

THE FAMILY OF a teenage boy who was detained by gardaí in Dublin on Sunday evening has made a complaint to the Garda Ombudsman about the incident.

The 15-year-old boy was detained close to his home in the Lusk area at 6.15pm on Sunday. A video of the incident has been circulated on social media.

His older sister told TheJournal.ie that the teen was cycling when he was stopped by plainclothes gardaí. She has since lodged a complaint with Gsoc about the incident.

Gsoc was contacted in relation to this complaint but it does not comment on individual cases.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie they do not comment on material circulated online by third parties but confirmed a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the area in question that evening.

They said officers attached to the Balbriggan Tasking Unit were on patrol as part of “activities in the area focused on crime reduction and anti-social behaviour”.

“When gardaí attempted to stop and search a youth having observed him acting in a suspicious manner the youth attempted to evade gardaí,” the spokesperson alleged.

“A struggle ensued as gardaí attempted to detain the youth and two of the gardaí sustained bite marks. Having detained the youth a large knife was discovered in his bag.”

The 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and taken to Balbriggan garda station.

Under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990, it is an offence to be in a public place with a knife unless the person can prove they had good reason or lawful authority or that the knife was for use at work or for recreational purpose.

The boy was later released without charge into the custody of his parents. Gardaí said one of the two injured officers was treated in hospital.

The boy’s older sister said he was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Monday after complaining of chest pains.