Man arrested as gardaí seize €300,000 worth of heroin in Dublin apartment search

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man after the discovery of €300,000 worth of suspected heroin during a search in the city centre.

The discovery was made earlier today in the Smithfield area when gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station executed a search warrant.

A garda spokesperson said that heroin and other drugs were discovered as well as other items suspected to be part of drug dealing in the area.

“Gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda Station conducted a search of an apartment under warrant this morning in the Smithfield area and seized heroin worth in excess of €300,000. Additionally, a quantity of suspected cocaine and items related to the street supply of illegal drugs were seized during the operation.

“The search was conducted by uniformed Gardaí attached to the Bridewell Garda Station as part of a local operation targeting street crime,” the spokesperson said.

A man, aged in his 30s, is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region. He can be held for a maximum of 24 hours.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.