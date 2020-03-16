Gardaí unveil fleet of hire cars which will be used to help communities during coronavirus outbreak

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY unveiled a number of cars it has hired to enforce its fleet of vehicles in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officers said the force is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide “additional mobility to our members nationwide to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country”.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said that the cars and vans were being drafted in so that the most vulnerable people in communities across the nation can be cared for.

“As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times,” Twomey said.

Gardaí across the country are being asked to identify those persons most at need, particularly those with limited local family or social support.

An Garda Síochána continue to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with ‘social distancing’ guidelines.

A garda spokesman said: “These hired vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions and, where needed, to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need.

“They are not primary response vehicles. An Garda Síochána will also use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

“An Garda Síochána has established a COVID-19 National Co-Ordination Unit operating from Garda Headquarters under Deputy Commissioner Twomey, Policing and Security to co-ordinate and manage a strategic garda response to this dynamic situation.”