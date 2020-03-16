This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí unveil fleet of hire cars which will be used to help communities during coronavirus outbreak

The vehicles will be used to help vulnerable people in communities to pick up medicaton or attend hospital.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Mar 2020, 5:00 PM
30 minutes ago 18,224 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048342
One of the garda hire cars.
Image: Garda Press Office
One of the garda hire cars.
One of the garda hire cars.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY unveiled a number of cars it has hired to enforce its fleet of vehicles in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Officers said the force is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide “additional mobility to our members nationwide to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country”. 

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said that the cars and vans were being drafted in so that the most vulnerable people in communities across the nation can be cared for. 

“As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times,” Twomey said.

Gardaí across the country are being asked to identify those persons most at need, particularly those with limited local family or social support. 

An Garda Síochána continue to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with ‘social distancing’ guidelines. 

A garda spokesman said: “These hired vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions and, where needed, to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need. 

“They are not primary response vehicles. An Garda Síochána will also use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

“An Garda Síochána has established a COVID-19 National Co-Ordination Unit operating from Garda Headquarters under Deputy Commissioner Twomey, Policing and Security to co-ordinate and manage a strategic garda response to this dynamic situation.” 

Source: GardaPressOffice/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie