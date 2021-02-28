Garda injured during course of arrest at house party in Dublin

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been hospitalised during the course of an arrest at a house party in Dublin.

Gardaí attended to a report of a house party at Glenties Drive, Finglas shortly before midnight last night.

During the course of engagement with people at the house, an 18-year-old woman was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Finglas Garda Station.

She was detained and has since been charged.

During the course of this arrest, a 17-year-old girl assaulted a member of An Garda Síochána and was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

It is understood the Garda suffered head injuries during the assault.

The Garda member was taken to The Mater Hospital and she remains there at present.

Gardaí said a number of Fixed Penalty Notices ill be issued in due course.