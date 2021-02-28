#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 28 February 2021
Advertisement

Garda injured during course of arrest at house party in Dublin

Gardaí attended to a report of a house party at Glenties Drive, Finglas shortly before midnight last night.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 11:28 AM
20 minutes ago 5,209 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368025
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána has been hospitalised during the course of an arrest at a house party in Dublin. 

Gardaí attended to a report of a house party at Glenties Drive, Finglas shortly before midnight last night. 

During the course of engagement with people at the house, an 18-year-old woman was arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Finglas Garda Station. 

She was detained and has since been charged. 

During the course of this arrest, a 17-year-old girl assaulted a member of An Garda Síochána and was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

It is understood the Garda suffered head injuries during the assault. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Garda member was taken to The Mater Hospital and she remains there at present.

Gardaí said a number of Fixed Penalty Notices ill be issued in due course. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie