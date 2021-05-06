Man who allegedly organised a Tipperary house party during lockdown arrested and charged following investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED and charged a man who allegedly organised a lockdown house party attended by 100 people in Tipperary.

The event took place in Cappawhite on November 29 and gardaí were alerted after they received a number of complaints.

Sources said when the guards arrived they found upwards of 100 people packed in to the property, dancing with a music system blaring.

On the night the gardaí took details of people at the event and investigated who organised it.

Yesterday gardaí arrested the man they identified who organised it. He was detained at Tipperary Town where gardaí showed him their evidence that he was allegedly the promoter of the event.

Following questioning gardaí charged the man under the Health Act.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the man was arrested and is set to appear in court.

“Gardaí have arrested and charged a man, aged in his 50s, in relation to breaches of the Health Act 1947.

“In November 2020, Gardaí were called to the Cappawhite area of Tipperary where there was a large house party in progress.

“A file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and a man was arrested on May 5, 2021 in connection with the incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“He was detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station and has since been charged to appear before Tipperary District Court, sitting at Nenagh, on June 2, 2021.,” he said.

In figures released by the Garda Press Office last week, as of April 29, there were 886 €500 fines for organising an event such as a house party and 3,045 €150 fines for attending a house party.

A court appearance for organising a house party could result in a €2,500 fine and could also mean six months imprisonment.

Latest garda figures show that 20,250 fines had been issued for various offences associated with the lockdown regulations.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons.