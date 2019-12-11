Retired garda arrested over immigration irregularities at garda station

A RETIRED GARDA has been arrested in connection with an investigation into immigration irregularities at a garda station in the western region.

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford division are investigating the irregularities at the garda station, which are believed to have started in mid-2017, and are coordinating with the Garda National Immigration Bureau and officials from the Department of Justice.

A man in his 60s, who was a garda but has since retired, was arrested this morning and is currently being detained in the midlands area.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.