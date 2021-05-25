Two gardaí shot in hours-long siege at Blanchardstown house

The scene outside the Blanchardstown estate in which the incident occurred this evening.

TWO MEMBERS OF An Garda Síochána have been shot during an armed standoff in Blanchardstown, Dublin this evening.

The two officers are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It is believed one was shot in the foot and one was shot in the hand.

A media blackout was in place while a massive garda operation was ongoing for a number of hours at Whitechapel Grove in Dublin 15.

One male is currently in custody in Blanchardstown Garda station. It’s understood that the man involved in the siege is a known gangland criminal, who has been involved in a years-long feud with another local drug dealer.

Blanchardstown armed detectives and unarmed uniformed gardaí attended the scene of the incident in the housing estate in the north-west Dublin area.

Armed gardai at the scene of the shooting and siege in Blanchardstown Dublin.

It’s understood that the man barricaded himself inside the house and fired shots at officers from a window. The shots left several uniformed and plainclothes gardaí diving behind cars for cover.

The Armed Support Unit rushed to the house along with the Emergency Response Unit in armoured vehicles. A garda helicopter also circled overhead, monitoring the scene.

A negotiator from the Special Tactics and Operations Command is understood to have been present after the man barricaded himself in the house.

A non-uniform garda member could be seen being carried to an ambulance by armed gardaí with a bandage on his foot. It’s understood the garda suffered a gunshot wound.

Numerous heavily armed gardaí could be seen in the vicinity of the house.

The incident came to a close before 10pm this evening when the suspect surrendered to gardaí and an arrest team entered the house. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris commended all the officers involved in the incident for the “successful” outcome of the siege. He paid particular tribute to the “bravery” of the two detectives who were first on scene.

“This was another in a long line of examples of Gardaí putting themselves on the line to keep people safe. I want to wish them a speedy recovery,” Commissioner Harris said.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said she has been in contact with Commissioner Harris and was relieved to hear that the situation was resolved following negotiation.

“I want to commend all of the Gardaí who were involved in ensuring there were no further injuries,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Shocking incidents such as this remind us of the dangers the men and women of An Garda Síochána face every day. We can never take for granted their bravery and the dedicated service they provide to our communities,” she added.

Any member of the public who has information about the incident or footage from the scene is being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee, Niall O’Connor, Christine Bohan and Céimin Burke.