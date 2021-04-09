#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 April 2021
Garda injured as she was dragged for 100 feet by a speeding car

The garda, who is attached to a drugs unit, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she continues to receive treatment for injuries.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 9 Apr 2021, 12:27 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A GARDA IS recovering in hospital after she was allegedly knocked down by a suspect’s car when she and her colleagues were dealing with a suspected drug sale.

The incident, in Baltimore, West Cork happened yesterday evening as the garda, who is understood to be working with a drugs unit, was carrying out surveillance.

She and the rest of her team were watching a suspect who, in an intelligence led operation, was believed to be delivering drugs. She spotted the driver of the car speaking to a pedestrian. They approached and while they attempted to speak to the motorist he sped off and allegedly struck the garda.

Sources said she was dragged for 80 to 100 feet by the car before she was thrown free.

A spokesperson said she was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

“At around 7.30pm on April 8, 2021 Gardaí from the West Cork Division were on active patrol in the Skibbereen area when they witnessed a suspected drug transaction between a man in a car and a pedestrian. 

“As Gardaí attempted to speak to the driver of the car, the car drove off at and struck a member of An Garda Síochána. She was then taken to Cork University Hospital where she currently remains. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí then carried out a follow up search of a nearby house where they found “€5,500 of suspected cannabis herb and over €3,000 in cash.  

“A man, aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

“Further searches were conducted in the Skibbereen area by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, Southern Region Dog unit and Gardaí from Bandon and Skibbereen.

“As part of the searches Gardaí seized €600 of suspected cannabis herb, €300 in cash and a car. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” the spokesperson added.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

