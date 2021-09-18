#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda in hospital following motorbike crash in Dublin

The garda was taken to the Mater Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 9,745 Views 6 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MOTORBIKE GARDA was injured in Dublin this morning in a collision with a car.

A garda spokesperson said the incident happened this morning on the Drumcondra Road, in Dublin 9 – the motorcyclist, who was on duty, suffered non life threatening injuries.

“The collision involved a car and an official Garda motorcycle and occurred at approximately 9:45am this morning, at the junction of Dargle Road and Drumcondra Road Lower.

“The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for the conduction of technical examination and has since reopened. Gardaí in Mountjoy are appealing for any witnesses to this collision who may have footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them in Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600,” a spokesperson said. 

