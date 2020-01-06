Garda taken to hospital after being struck by car at Dundrum Town Centre

A MALE GARDA in his 30s received treatment in hospital last night, after he was struck by a car while on active patrol in south Dublin.

The incident happened at 6.45pm at Dundrum Town Centre.

It’s understood gardaí and security staff were attempting to apprehend the occupant of a car.

The garda was then struck by the car as the occupant fled the scene at speed.

A garda spokesperson said that after receiving treatment the garda was discharged and his injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations remain ongoing.