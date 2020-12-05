Garda injured in hit and run in Louth

A GARDA HAS been injured in a hit and run traffic incident in Co Louth this afternoon.

Gardaí are seeking information from the public after a hit and run traffic incident occurred on the M1 in Co Louth around 1.45pm today.

A garda based in the Dundalk District was injured after a car that had been pulled over fled the scene.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that “Dundalk Garda Roads Policing unit stopped a car on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Junction 20 (Jonesborough) while conducting routine mobile speed checks along the route”.

“The car initially stopped for Gardaí but proceed to flee the scene injuring a Garda who had alighted from the patrol car to speak with the driver,” they said.

The injured garda has been taken by ambulance to Oor Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

His injuries are described as serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The driver and car have not yet been located.

The motorway, which was closed to traffic, has now been reopened.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information, witnesses, and road users with camera footage to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.