Luxury cars and €300k worth of jewellery seized in operation targeting bogus slip and fall insurance fraudsters

GARDAÍ TODAY CARRIED out large-scale search operations targeting those they believe to be carrying out fraudulent insurance claims.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) engaged in the operation, which arose from an investigation relating to over twenty insurance claims.

Many of those had already involved payments to the claimants, gardaí said.

Officers said that the investigations carried out indicate that a number of targets in this operation submitted multiple claims, in many circumstances while using false identities.

The suspected bogus claims involved in this case, result from false claims of injury sustained through slips and falls.

Search warrants were executed at a number of solicitor’s offices. Arising from these searches, six high value cars and jewellery with a value in excess of €300,000 was seized along with a substantial amount of documentation and financial records.

Officers attached to GNECB supported by additional personnel attached to Lucan Garda Station, CAB and the Armed Support Units (ASUs), carried out the searches in the west Dublin area.

The seized jewellery. Source: Garda Press Office

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity, such as that undertaken today”.

“Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure.”