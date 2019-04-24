This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Luxury cars and €300k worth of jewellery seized in operation targeting bogus slip and fall insurance fraudsters

Officers said that the investigations carried out indicate that a number of targets submitted multiple claims.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 13,418 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4605414
The cars which were seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
The cars which were seized.
The cars which were seized.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ TODAY CARRIED out large-scale search operations targeting those they believe to be carrying out fraudulent insurance claims. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) engaged in the operation, which arose from an investigation relating to over twenty insurance claims.

Many of those had already involved payments to the claimants, gardaí said.

Officers said that the investigations carried out indicate that a number of targets in this operation submitted multiple claims, in many circumstances while using false identities.

The suspected bogus claims involved in this case, result from false claims of injury sustained through slips and falls.

Search warrants were executed at a number of solicitor’s offices. Arising from these searches, six high value cars and jewellery with a value in excess of €300,000 was seized along with a substantial amount of documentation and financial records.

Officers attached to GNECB supported by additional personnel attached to Lucan Garda Station, CAB and the Armed Support Units (ASUs), carried out the searches in the west Dublin area.

jewels The seized jewellery. Source: Garda Press Office

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “The Garda Síochána is determined to identify all those persons who are involved in the making of bogus insurance claims and to maximise its potential to initiate prosecution, through engaging in coordinated operation activity, such as that undertaken today”.

“Where financial gain has already been achieved by those involved in this form of criminality the Garda Síochána will utilise available legislation to identify relevant assets and target them for seizure.”

