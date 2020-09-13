This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Gardaí investigating assault of activist at anti-mask protest in Dublin

LGBT rights and Repeal the Eighth activist Izzy Kamikaze received a head injury while protesting against an anti-mask group.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 2:47 PM
AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has said it is investigating an assault of an activist, following clashes between an anti-mask group and a counter-protest outside Leinster House yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon, two protests were organised in Dublin city centre.

One of these groups was an anti-restrictions, anti-mask protest that began at the Customs House Quay and moved to Kildare Street.

The other was a pro-mask counter-demonstration that began on O’Connell Street.

During counter-demonstrations against the anti-mask group as it passed Leinster House, LGBT rights and Repeal the Eighth activist Izzy Kamikaze received a head injury. Gardaí intervened between two opposing groups of protesters.  

Gardaí in Pearse Street have said they are now investigating this incident.

No arrests have been made, and Gardaí said no formal complaint has been made.

Izzy Kamikaze said on Twitter that when she went to hospital, they told her they were “tracking the assailant on CCTV and could pick him up without my statement because there was so much CCTV evidence”.

Footage of an incident where she can be seen being shoved is being shared widely online.

An Garda Síochána said they were policing a demonstration in Dublin city yesterday. One group involved gathered on Custom House Quay from approximately 1pm and proceeded from there to Government Buildings. The group also stopped at TheJournal.ie offices. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today expressed concern about the “extreme attitude” and “aggresive marching” of the anti-mask protesters, while Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was “deeply concerning” to see campaigns attempting to erode trust in public health.

