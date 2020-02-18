This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to arson attack on Longford home

The five occupants of the house were sleeping when the attack occurred.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 9:44 PM
57 minutes ago 2,645 Views 1 Comment
An entrance into Annaly Gardens in Co Longford.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an arson attack that occurred in Co Longford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 6.55am on Monday morning the front door of a house at Annaly Gardens, Longford was set alight when all five occupants of the house were sleeping.

All of the occupants managed to escape safely through an upstairs window and no persons were injured. The fire service managed to put the fire out.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the Annaly Park, Annaly Gardens or Athlone Road areas between 6.30am and 7.30am to contact them.

They’re also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or any road users who may have dash-cam footage of that area or any information in relation to this attack to contact Longford Garda station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

