Gardaí appeal for witnesses to arson attack on Longford home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an arson attack that occurred in Co Longford in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 6.55am on Monday morning the front door of a house at Annaly Gardens, Longford was set alight when all five occupants of the house were sleeping.

All of the occupants managed to escape safely through an upstairs window and no persons were injured. The fire service managed to put the fire out.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the Annaly Park, Annaly Gardens or Athlone Road areas between 6.30am and 7.30am to contact them.

They’re also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or any road users who may have dash-cam footage of that area or any information in relation to this attack to contact Longford Garda station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.