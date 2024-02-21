Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Investigation

Former All-Ireland winner arrested for alleged beating of 12-year-old boy

The GAA player was arrested on Monday and questioned by gardaí in connection with the incident in October.
0
15.4k
1 hour ago

A FORMER ALL-Ireland winner has been questioned by gardaí in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy. 

The incident occured in October. The GAA player was arrested on Monday and questioned by gardaí.

It is understood that the boy was among a group of children and teenagers inside a vacant building.

The group fled when the alleged suspect arrived but the 12-year-old was attacked and seriously injured.

It is believed the boy suffered a serious beating and sustained a number of fractures. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. 

Gardaí were alerted and began an investigation – a large number of people have been interviewed including the other children who were inside the building. 

The investigation has been a lengthy process and has involved specialist child interviewers.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrested and have appealed for witnesses to come forward. 

“Gardaí investigating an alleged assault on a male child that occurred at a premises on 5 October 2023, arrested a man on Monday as part of this investigation.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was detained at a Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a spokesperson said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags