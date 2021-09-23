#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 September 2021
Man in serious condition following Waterford assault

The victim was attacked in the Hanover Street area at 9pm last night.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Google
Image: Google

A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Waterford last night. 

The victim, who is in his 50s, was attacked in the Hanover Street area of the city and was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he remains. 

A garda spokesperson appealed for witnesses to make contact with investigators at the garda station in Ballybricken.

“Gardaí investigating a serious assault in Waterford City last night are appealing to the public for information.

“The assault occurred on Hanover Street shortly before 9pm. A man in his 50s was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable. 

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the spokesperson said. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

