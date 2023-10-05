Advertisement

Liam McBurney/PA Images 10 people died in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough on 7 October 2022
# Donegal
More than 1,350 lines of enquiries followed by gardaí since fatal Creeslough explosion
1.4k
0
29 minutes ago

MORE THAN 1,350 lines of enquiries have been followed by gardaí since the fatal explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal last October. 

10 people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough on 7 October 2022.

The 10 people who died in the tragedy were: Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; Sydney native James O’Flaherty; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; shop worker Martina Martin; 14-year-old Leona Harper; and carpenter Hugh Kelly.

explosion-at-donegal-service-station An Garda Síochána / PA Images The 10 victims of the explosion in Creeslough An Garda Síochána / PA Images / PA Images

In a statement today, ahead of the first anniversary of the incident, An Garda Síochána said it “continues to work diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated”. 

To date, in excess of 1,350 lines of enquiries have been action by gardaí and in excess of 900 statements have been taken. 

the investigation into the incident is co-ordinated by from Milford Garda Station where an incident room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.

The investigation continues to be supported by other Garda sections including the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS) and Garda Technical Bureau.

Memorial service planned to mark first anniversary of the Creeslough explosion

Gardaí said in today’s statement that “the victims, their families, friends and the Creeslough community are in our thoughts at this time”.  

A memorial service and commemoration will take place at the site of explosion this coming Saturday at 3pm.

A Mass will be then offered in the local church on Saturday evening at 7.30pm to those who died in the tragedy. 

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper 

