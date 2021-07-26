#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 July 2021
Gardaí launch investigation into the death of a woman in County Kerry

The woman’s body was found at a house near Lixnaw this morning.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 26 Jul 2021, 2:47 PM
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock
Image: Damien Storan/Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the death of a woman in Lixnaw, Co Kerry. 

The woman’s body was found this morning and gardaí have sealed off a house as they investigate.

Forensic gardaí are expected to examine the scene and the woman’s body has been taken to hospital where an autopsy will take place. 

A garda spokesperson said that examination would inform the next steps in the probe. 

“A post mortem is to take place and the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. Investigations ongoing,” she said. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

