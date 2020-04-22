This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí are investigating the gathering of people at the Four Courts yesterday

The group had gathered to witness the beginning of a case taken against the State over its Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 10:21 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that investigations are ongoing into a gathering of people at the Four Courts yesterday as a High Court case got underway concerning the State’s emergency Covid-19 restrictions.

A group of around 50 people gathered at the Four Courts to witness the beginning of a legal challenge against the State over its decision to implement emergency restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Court challenge is being brought by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty – the latter of whom has argued that Covid-19 presented “no threat to life”.

Up to 100 people gathered in the Round Hall of the Four Courts ahead of the High Court hearing yesterday. Around 50 people then gathered outside, while waving Irish flags, for a group photo.

The Court Service said that it was “disappointed and appalled” that people chose to attend the court case in large numbers.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie today, An Garda Síochána said that their members had “attended at the Four Courts, where a group of people had gathered outside”.

“Due to concerns over adherence to current government instructions on non-essential journeys and social distancing, Gardaí asked persons present to disperse.

A number of people initially failed to comply with this request and names of some of those present were taken along with other evidence.

“The group eventually dispersed and no arrests were made. Investigations are ongoing.”

- with reporting from Rónán Duffy

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

