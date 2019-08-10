Garda sergeant under investigation over claims of repeated improper use of PULSE system

GARDA HQ HAS launched an internal investigation into a garda sergeant in relation to a litany of allegations made against him.

The garda member, who is based in Dublin, is at the centre of a number of internal investigations by Internal Affairs surrounding alleged malpractice.

He denies all allegations.

The garda has been accused of inappropriate use of the internal Pulse system. It is understood he used the system to check information which had been collected by officers about a separate investigation into another garda.

He is also accused of taking a garda car without permission from a Dublin station while off-duty and driving to Munster, where he spent several days.

He allegedly used his own personal debit card to fill the car up with diesel instead of using the cards issued to gardaí to fill up the vehicles while on duty. Had he used the garda card, as would be standard for on-duty officers, it would have shown that a car from Dublin city centre was in the Munster region – which would have raised red flags.

The sergeant also faces claims of alleged irregularities about prosecutions of

licenced premises.

The sergeant is understood to be denying any wrongdoing.

Separately, it emerged earlier this year that a total of 19 gardaí were being investigated for improper use of the Pulse system in the last 16 months.

All those members, who were of garda rank, were investigated by internal affairs in Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park.

A total of 81 Pulse files have been created since 2015 in relation to improper use of the Garda IT system.

Responding to a query from TheJournal.ie, An Garda Síochána said it did not comment on internal matters.