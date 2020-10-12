Gardaí seize alcohol, beer taps, kegs and spirit dispensers during raids of three suspected shebeens

A number of suspected Shebeen premises have been searched by Gardaí in the midlands investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures. For more see -https://t.co/isy5G3oDkT pic.twitter.com/SrRj0IimRy — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 12, 2020

GARDAÍ IN THE Midlands have seized what are described as “substantial quantities of alcohol” during searches of a number of suspected shebeens in the Midlands.

The seizures were made at three premises in Laois, Meath and Westmeath by gardaí last Friday, when alleged breaches of liquor licencing laws in support of Covid-19 public health measures were investigated.

During the searches, alcohol, beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear were seized.

No arrests were made, but all of those present at the three premises were identified by gardaí.

The investigations were carried out following a number of reports from members of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said that the operation of unlicensed premises put both individuals and communities at risk.

“This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action,” he said.

Twomey also thanked members of the public who alerted gardaí to the suspected shebeens.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and that files are set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.