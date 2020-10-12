#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí seize alcohol, beer taps, kegs and spirit dispensers during raids of three suspected shebeens

The seizures were made at three premises in Laois, Meath and Westmeath.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 12 Oct 2020, 7:25 PM
49 minutes ago 21,212 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5231111

GARDAÍ IN THE Midlands have seized what are described as “substantial quantities of alcohol” during searches of a number of suspected shebeens in the Midlands.

The seizures were made at three premises in Laois, Meath and Westmeath by gardaí last Friday, when alleged breaches of liquor licencing laws in support of Covid-19 public health measures were investigated.

During the searches, alcohol, beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear were seized.

No arrests were made, but all of those present at the three premises were identified by gardaí.

The investigations were carried out following a number of reports from members of the public.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said that the operation of unlicensed premises put both individuals and communities at risk.

“This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Twomey also thanked members of the public who alerted gardaí to the suspected shebeens.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and that files are set to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie