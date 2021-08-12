#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 August 2021
Gardaí launch investigation as man seriously injured in Coolock shooting

Investigators believe the man was injured sometime after 9pm last night.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 3:11 PM
The man is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot in Coolock, Dublin last night. 

Gardaí said they believe the man, who is in his 30s, suffered injuries from the gunshot shortly after 9pm in the Belcamp area.

A garda spokesperson said that the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where is recieving treatment for “serious injuries”.

“A technical examination was carried out at the scene earlier this morning, 12th August 2021. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have information and who were in the Belcamp area between 9pm and 10pm to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” he said. 

 

Niall O'Connor

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

