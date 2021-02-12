Gardaí issue 132 fines to people passing through airports and ports since new rules

MORE THAN 130 people have been fined for non-essential travel through airports and ports, new garda figures have revealed.

Gardaí have said they issued 132 €500 fines to holiday makers while the total amount since the penalties came into effect is in excess of 500.

Across the country there have been 4,911 fines for non-essential travel for people who have travelled with out a reasonable explanation outside of their five-kilometre zone.

There have been 127 fines of €80 for not wearing a face covering.

Fines for non-essential cross-border travel in Ireland came into operation last Monday.

A garda statement said that for the first three days of this week, TII data shows that traffic volume in and around the border was down approximately 13% compared to the average last week.

“The number of fines for cross-border travel to date is currently being collated and will be published in due course.

“Over the last few days, An Garda Síochána have also attended breaches of health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons amongst other business premises. In all instances, files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Following consultation with the DPP, three prosecutions are being taken against retail premises. A further 95 prosecutions of licensed premises have been directed with 44 of these having court dates.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate potential breaches of public Health Regulations associated with funerals, currently maximum 10 mourners, and weddings, currently maximum 6 attendees at wedding reception,” the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that most people were doing the right thing and not travelling.

“The vast majority of people are doing the right things. They are staying home. Making only essential journeys. Limiting their contacts. We know it is hard. We know it has meant huge sacrifices. We thank them for this and ask people to continue to do the right things.

“Unfortunately, there are still people in this society who are prepared to put themselves, their families, their friends and their colleagues at risk of getting COVID-19. Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in saving lives and reducing serious illness. It is long past time for those who are not playing their part to do so,” he said.

Gardaí said that there has not been an increase to the previous six people summonsed to court for non-payment of Covid-19 related tickets.

The total number of fines issued as of close of business on Thursday is made up of 5,784 fines that have been processed and approximately 770 that are currently being checked and processed.