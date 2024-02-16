Advertisement
Two arrests as millions of euro worth of synthetic drugs seized at Cork Port

The searches are centred around Kerry and County Cork.
Updated 24 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 24 minutes ago

A LARGE QUANTITY of drugs, worth millions of euros, have been discovered in a search at Cork Port this morning.

Sources said the shipment may include crystal meth or drugs with similar stimulant effects, as well as quantities of other drugs however the searches are still ongoing and a forensic examination will determine the exact drug.

The searches are centred around towns in Kerry and areas of County Cork with a substantial amount of drugs seized in Cork Port.

It is understood the garda operation is focused on the importation of cocaine and other drugs into the state. Searches began early this morning and are ongoing.

A statement said that a “substantial drugs seizure” was made in Port of Cork when gardaí carried out searches with another State agency. 

“It is understood to be a synthetic drug, pending analysis.

“A number of follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork resulting in the arrests of two men. The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Southern Region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007,” a statement said. 

This is a breaking news story and we will update details as they emerge. 

