Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Kildare

Man arrested after death of man in apartment in Kilcock, Co Kildare

One man has been arrested.
0
16.7k
Updated 25 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died following an alleged assault in Kilcock, Co Kildare this afternoon.

Gardaí are at the scene and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. 

It is understood that a stabbing happened inside an apartment complex. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the man who is now being detained at a local garda station.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal incident which occurred at a residence on School Street, Kilcock, County Kildare, this afternoon, Thursday 8th February 2024.

The body of a male remains at the scene. A second male has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kildare,” a spokesperson said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags