Man arrested after death of man in apartment in Kilcock, Co Kildare

LAST UPDATE | 25 minutes ago
A MAN HAS died following an alleged assault in Kilcock, Co Kildare this afternoon.
Gardaí are at the scene and have arrested a man in connection with the incident.
It is understood that a stabbing happened inside an apartment complex.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the man who is now being detained at a local garda station.
“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal incident which occurred at a residence on School Street, Kilcock, County Kildare, this afternoon, Thursday 8th February 2024.
The body of a male remains at the scene. A second male has been arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kildare,” a spokesperson said.
