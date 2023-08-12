Car driver injured in a collision with lorry near Kilkenny city

A CAR DRIVER has suffered serious injuries in a collision this afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a lorry near Kilkenny city.

The man was injured in the crash at 2.10pm on the N76 at Cuffesgrange in between Kilkenny city and Callan in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí said that the injured driver was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

The N76 at Cuffesgrange is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N76 in the Cuffesgrange area between 1:45pm and 2:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.