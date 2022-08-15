Gardaí investigate discovery of woman's body in 'unexplained circumstances' in Kerry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in Kerry earlier today.
A Garda spokesperson described the discovery as being “in unexplained circumstances”.
“At approximately 1:15pm, the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney Co. Kerry. The body remains at the scene.
“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” a spokesperson said.
