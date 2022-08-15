Gardaí investigate discovery of woman's body in 'unexplained circumstances' in Kerry

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in Kerry earlier today.

A Garda spokesperson described the discovery as being “in unexplained circumstances”.

“At approximately 1:15pm, the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in a residential property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney Co. Kerry. The body remains at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. The office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” a spokesperson said.

