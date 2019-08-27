This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda injured after suspect flees scene on M50 and arrested following pursuit

Cocaine worth an estimated €10,000 was also seized in the incident.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 14,890 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785075
File photo.
A GARDA SUFFERED minor injuries yesterday after a suspect fleeing in a car collided with the officer.

The incident took place on the M50 near Tallaght.

Shortly before 6pm, gardaí from the local roads policing unit had stopped a car when it suddenly fled the scene, injuring the garda.

A number of units were alerted, and the car was discovered crashed a short distance away. 

Following a brief foot pursuit, the driver was arrested. 

A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was recovered from the car.

The 20-year-old driver was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station.

He has since been released and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the case.

The garda who was injured received treatment at Tallaght Hospital and was later discharged.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.

