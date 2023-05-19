Three teenage boys arrested in Navan attack investigation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 2 minutes ago
THREE TEENAGE BOYS have been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage boy in Meath – a video of the attack has been circulating online.
The arrests were made this morning and the boys are being questioned at various garda stations.
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the victim walking on a green area before he is struck by a number of individuals and knocked to the ground.
The victim of the assault was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Monday afternoon to receive treatment for serious facial injuries.
It is understood that the incident is being investigated as an assault but that a hate offence is an aggravating factor in the incident.
A garda spokesperson said the boys have been arrested for the offence of assault causing harm.
“Gardaí have today arrested three male juvenile teens in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.
“An Garda Síochána has appointed an FLO and continues to liaise with the victim and the victim’s family.
“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video,” the spokesperson said.
