Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Investigation after two men tied-up during armed raid in Donegal

The raid happened at the home of two business-owners yesterday evening.

By Stephen Maguire Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 8:49 AM
42 minutes ago 2,725 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4869168
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL have launched a manhunt for a gang after an armed raid on a house in the county last night.

The raid happened at the home of two business-owners in Malin town yesterday evening.

A couple who own the house at Beaugh, Malin were away at a local wedding when the gang raided their house.

However, their two sons were in the house at the time and the armed and masked gang tied them up. They escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

The young men were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal.

The family, whose home was raided, are very well-known in the area and operate a fish-processing business nearby.

Gardaí have sealed off the house and are awaiting forensic officers to carry out a full investigation in a bid to trace the gang.

Gardaí have not yet released any details on the raid.

However, local are shocked by the raid in the normally quiet village on the Inishowen Peninsula.

One woman who knows the family said: “They are such a lovely couple and a lot of locals were at the wedding.

“One of the sons lives away but he must have been home for holidays or the weekend. It’s an awful thing to happen and they must have been terrified.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt but to think this happened just up the road is just awful. This kind of thing never happens in Malin.”

Stephen Maguire

