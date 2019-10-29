Garda reunited with Dublin Marathon runner after helping to save his life at the weekend

SOME QUICK THINKING from a garda watching on as thousands ran the Dublin Marathon helped to safe the life of one of the participants on Sunday.
Giancarlo Isacchi was running the 26-mile race but needed urgent medical assistance at one section.
A heroic intervention from Garda Niamh Connaughton at the scene came to Giancarlo’s rescue.
She performed CPR on the runner, and he was then taken to a nearby hospital.
Niamh visited him in hospital today and his condition is now improving.
Fair play altogether!
COMMENTS (6)