Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Garda reunited with Dublin Marathon runner after helping to save his life at the weekend

Niamh Connaughton intervened when Giancarlo Isacchi needed urgent medical assistance during the race.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 7:10 PM
21 minutes ago 5,485 Views 6 Comments
SOME QUICK THINKING from a garda watching on as thousands ran the Dublin Marathon helped to safe the life of one of the participants on Sunday. 

Giancarlo Isacchi was running the 26-mile race but needed urgent medical assistance at one section.

A heroic intervention from Garda Niamh Connaughton at the scene came to Giancarlo’s rescue. 

She performed CPR on the runner, and he was then taken to a nearby hospital. 

Niamh visited him in hospital today and his condition is now improving. 

Fair play altogether!

