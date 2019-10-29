Garda reunited with Dublin Marathon runner after helping to save his life at the weekend

Garda Niamh Connaughton and Giancarlo Isacchi, who Niamh assisted during his marathon run on Sunday the 27th October 2019, when Giancarlo needed urgent medical assistance and our CPR hero Niamh was on hand to assist.



Giancarlo Isacchi is now doing well in hospital.

SOME QUICK THINKING from a garda watching on as thousands ran the Dublin Marathon helped to safe the life of one of the participants on Sunday.

Giancarlo Isacchi was running the 26-mile race but needed urgent medical assistance at one section.

A heroic intervention from Garda Niamh Connaughton at the scene came to Giancarlo’s rescue.

She performed CPR on the runner, and he was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Niamh visited him in hospital today and his condition is now improving.

