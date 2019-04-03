This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda facing dismissal over alleged involvement in video of sexual nature that was posted online

In the video that was shared widely, a man in a garda uniform can be seen engaging in sexual activity with a woman.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 8:05 PM
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Lloyd Carr

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána is facing dismissal from the force, following an instruction issued by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris after a disciplinary hearing.

The garda in question faced allegations of appearing in a video of a sexual nature which was posted online.

A man in an official garda uniform appears in the footage, and engages in sexual activity with a woman, who is not a garda. A garda car is also visible in the video.

An investigation was conducted to try to identify the garda involved.

Following a disciplinary hearing, it was recommended that the garda be fined two weeks’ wages. 

However, Commissioner Harris has refused to accept the findings of the disciplinary tribunal.

Sources have told TheJournal.ie that the commissioner has instructed the garda be dismissed from An Garda Síochána.

It is understood that the garda in question has 10 days to respond to a letter from the commissioner informing him of these instructions. It is also open to him to appeal this matter. 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they cannot comment on individual cases.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

