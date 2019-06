GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have sought the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17 year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Vilson Mrizaj, was last seen in the Templeogue area yesterday.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, with brown hair, and of stocky build with brown eyes.

When last seen, Vilson was believed to be traveling to Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Terenure on 01 666 6400.