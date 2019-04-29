This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí issue appeal for information about missing Dublin teenager

17 year-old Alyssa O’Hanlon was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 29 Apr 2019, 8:50 AM
55 minutes ago 7,073 Views No Comments
Alyssa O'Hanlon
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued an appeal to the public as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year-old Alyssa O’Hanlon, who is missing since yesterday.

Alyssa was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 28 April on Stanaway Avenue in Crumlin, Dublin 12.

When she was last seen, Alyssa was wearing a black bubble jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

She is described as being 5ft in height, of slim build, and as having long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Alyssa and are asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

