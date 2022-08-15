Gardaí and customs seize more than €100,000 of ecstasy in Dublin raid

GARDAÍ AND CUSTOMS officers have seized tablets and a 1.8 kilo block of the drug known as ecstasy in a raid in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said that earlier today detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau along with the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and Store Street Drugs unit carried out a search in Dublin 1.

Gardaí said that the search was part of a long term investigation into Organised Crime Groups in the city and was intelligence led.

“The operation resulted in the search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area. During the course of this operation, approximately 1.898 Kgs MDMA Block and MDMA Tablets with an estimated value of €113,891 was seized by Customs officers.

“Gardaí arrested a 29 year old male and he is presently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station. Investigations are continuing,” a spokesperson said.