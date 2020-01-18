This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Monaghan raid

The house was found to be fully adapted for use as a growhouse.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 1:13 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €100k worth of cannabis after an operation in Monaghan this morning.

Officers said that at around 9am this morning, detectives and gardaí from the Carrickmacross District supported by the Armed Support Unit Northern Region conducted a search operation at a house in Rockcorry, Monaghan.

During the course of the search, the house was found to be fully adapted for use as a growhouse and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €100,000 was seized.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Castleblayney Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The property is now being technically examined. Investigations are ongoing.”

