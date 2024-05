GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation into the death of a man who died in a hit-and-run last month in Co Carlow.

Tom Connors, a motorcyclist in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal collision in the Sandbrook area of Ballon around 10.30pm on 24 April.

The car involved in the hit-and-run was found burnt out at the location. However, its occupants had failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí have conducted technical examinations and a port-mortem has been completed.

A murder investigation has now commenced at Carlow garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO). A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to keep the Tom Connor’s family updated on the investigation and to provide support.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about or who can provide assistance with the following to come forward:

The movements of a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC (with Northern Irish registration plates and partial registration OHZ). It is known that the car travelled across the M1 toll bridge around 8pm on Tuesday 23 April and later travelled to the Ballon area of Carlow on the evening of Wednesday 24 April. Anyone who was in the area of Ballykealy, Ballon, Rathoe and Sandbrook who may have observed the car on either 23 or 24 April is asked to come forward.

The movements of a black Honda CBR motorcycle (partial registration 03 WW)that was seen in the Sandbrook area on the evening of Wednesday 24 April

Any camera footage (such as from a dash cam) from the above areas should be made available to gardaí

Any road-facing CCTV from homeowners in these areas should be made available to gardaí

Gardaí are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Carlow garda station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.