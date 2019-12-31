This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mugging gangs are targeting smartphones this Christmas time - here's how to protect yourselves

Gardaí have advised all those going out on Christmas nights out to be vigilant.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
6 minutes ago 468 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902917
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MUGGINGS GANGS OPERATING across Ireland are targeting phone users this Christmas period as gardaí advise people on how best to avoid becoming a victim of crime. 

So-called ‘hugger muggers’ have been operational in Irish cities for the last number of years and gardaí expect the same groups to come into the country at a time when people typically let their guard down. 

Hugger muggers usually target people outside pubs and nightclubs and approach them for a hug. They, or a partner, then pickpocket the phone and walk away. They almost always target areas where there is a high chance that their intended victim has consumed alcohol and may be more in a more vulnerable position. 

Many people have also been targeted by criminals as they cross a street. Often, these muggers will cycle by someone, snatch the phone and then be able to make their getaway.

Gardaí have advised all those going out on Christmas nights out to be vigilant and not to fall for such tricks.

The Garda Síochána National Crime Prevention Unit advised people this year to take the following precautions this Christmas time.

  • Take careful note of your unique 15 Digit Mobile Phone IMEI number. (The IMEI number is located on the back of your phone underneath the battery, or you can locate it by dialling * # 06 # on your keypad). 
  • When out and about, keep your phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Never leave your phone behind in an unattended vehicle.
  • Avoid making calls or texting on your phone while crossing the road.
  • If making or receiving a call in public, always do so with your back up against the wall or a shop window etc so that you can see around you and reduce the opportunity to be attacked from behind.
  • Download an application which tracks your phone location if lost.

Gardaí urged anyone who has had their phone stolen to contact them immediately.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie