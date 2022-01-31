#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as cyclist injured in Galway road collision

The cyclist was allegedly in collision with a car and suffered serious injuries.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 31 Jan 2022, 3:08 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a road collision in which a cyclist suffered serious injuries. 

The incident happened at 6.15am this morning in the Powers Cross, Ballyshrule, Portumna Co Galway. 

Gardaí have said the cyclist, a man in his 50s, was allegedly in collision with a car – he was taken to University Hospital Galway where is in a serious condition. 

“The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location between 6:00 – 6:30am to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said. 

