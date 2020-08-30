Any plans to give gardaí powers to tackle house parties during pandemic 'fraught with difficulties'

THE ASSOCIATION OF Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has raised concerns around how practical any new Covid-19 legislation would be for its members to tackle house parties and indoor social gatherings.

The Government was expected to introduce new legislation that would afford gardaí additional powers to police house parties and social gatherings in numbers greater than those recommended by NPHET but u-turned on the move following concerns around how enforceable it would be.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Friday said “we have to look at how far do we go here, particularly when we’re talking about somebody’s home”.

“[Cabinet] found that this would be perhaps an extreme measure, particularly around entering somebody’s home.”

Today, the AGSI echoed these concerns and questioned whether the current enforcement of public health guidelines is “practical”.

“Everybody carries a responsibility for their own behaviour and actions during this pandemic. As an Association we are extremely worried about the rise in numbers,” AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham told RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week programme.

“We don’t want to undermine public confidence or the effort the Government and Gardaí are making. However, we are on the frontline of enforcement and some aspects present difficulties in terms of practicality.

“Entering a person’s private home can only be done under the strictest of conditions and usually under warrant and in accordance with law.

“Any new laws being proposed around the entry into the private dwelling of a citizen would be, in our view, fraught with difficulty and we are glad the Government seems to be taking the time to consider all the complexities it would bring.”

Cunningham pointed to the widespread compliance with public health guidelines among the general public and highlighted the findings of a survey of gardaí carried out last month.

It showed 92% of its members reported high levels of positive interactions with the public, while 97% reported a positive response from the public to the role of gardaí policing Covid-19.

However, she said that 94% of members surveyed believe it was becoming more difficult to police Covid-19 regulations as the economy reopened.

“We want to thank the public for their commitment to adhering to public health guidelines and it’s a minority that are not taking personal responsibility and unfortunately we find ourselves now seeing further laws being proposed by Government,” she said.

“Enforcing poorly drafted legislation causes issues for our members and creates an unrealistic expectation amongst them that simply don’t exist.

“Previously there were strict rules and regulations around pubs carrying a special restaurant licence or certificate. Now it appears pubs or restaurants are simply required to provide a €9 substantial meal.”

The AGSI has suggested that the Government must now review existing legislation to ensure it is enforceable and practical as social gatherings currently held outdoors will move indoors during the winter months.

“The AGSI would like to ask the Government if they believe the regulations and legislation that they introduced, for example, relating to a €9 substantial meal in a pub is actually working from an enforcement points of view, and if not, do they think it’s time that they reviewed their own legislation.”

“Winter is coming and it will drive people from outdoor dining and seating arrangements to indoors. Is that going to create a problem with social distancing? Are we policing the 2 meter rule? Do we have to ask citizens to show us receipts for €9 meals?” she said.

“Are we policing the use of hand sanitisation? Where do the other regulatory authorities come into play in terms of enforcement, what role is there for health or health and safety authorities?”