Cyclist in serious condition after crash with articulated lorry in Galway

A MAN IN his 30s is in a serious condition after he was involved in a crash with an articulated lorry in Galway this evening.

The injured man, who was cycling at the time, suffered his injuries at the Skerritt Roundabout on the Old Dublin Road in Renmore at around 6pm.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is understood to be serious.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is underway, the road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the vicinity of Skerritt roundabout at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”