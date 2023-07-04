Gardaí investigate link between Donegal body discovery and serious assault

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING if the body of a man found in the sea off cliffs in Donegal is linked to a serious assault at a house in Killybegs, sources have said.

Gardaí have been investigating after an incident in which they discovered a man in a distressed state following a collision.

Sources have also said that during their interaction with the alleged driver it led them to believe that a second man may have entered the sea at cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

It also led them to a house in the Killybegs area where they carried out searches and forensic examinations. Separately they also carried out detailed forensic examinations of the cliff top and also searched the surrounding area.

Yesterday gardaí and members of the Coast Guard recovered the remains from the water.

The state pathologist carried out a post mortem on the body of the man at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The cliffs were closed to the public last week for a missing persons search which began on Monday 26 June. The search gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard, with the Rescue 118 helicopter utilised on the first day of the search.

A man and a woman arrested last week in connection with the alleged assault were released without charge.

Gardaí had sealed off the cliff side and were carrying out a forensic examination of the area as well as a car seized in the probe.

Gardaí said today they were continuing to enquire as to the links between the discovery of the body and a report of an assault in the Killybegs area.

The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational purposes.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward who were in the Killybegs and Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday 24 June 2023 and the evening of Sunday 25 June 2023.

They’ve also asked for any road users travelling in the area during that time to come forward with dash-cam footage.