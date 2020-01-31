Gardaí probing Blackrock burglaries arrest three suspects after M50 chase

GARDAÍ IN DUNDALK arrested three people last night in connection with burglaries carried out in Blackrock in south Dublin, after a pursuit of suspects on the M50 and M1 motorways.

A garda was also injured in the incident.

Last night, officers on patrol in Tallaght observed a car “acting in a suspicious manner”.

Following reports of a number of burglaries in the Blackrock area, gardaí with assistance from the Air Support Unit monitoring traffic carried out patrols in the area.

Gardaí observed the vehicle again on the M50 at junction 13 near Dundrum and a “managed garda pursuit ensued”, a spokesperson said.

Four occupants abandoned the vehicle on the M1 at junction 18 at Dundalk and fled on foot towards nearby fields.

Three males – one in his 20s, another in his late teens and a juvenile also in his late teens – were arrested a short distance away.

They’re currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Dundalk Garda Station.

Gardaí are still seeking the fourth occupant of the car in connection with this incident. The car involved is believed to have been stolen in the UK.

One garda member was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Property from one burglary in the Blackrock area was recovered on the M50 by gardaí.