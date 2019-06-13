Man (70s) among three arrested over burglary in Limerick business park

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Limerick business park in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí arrested the men, aged in their 20s, 50s and 70s, during an intelligence-led operation following a burglary at Raheen Business Park.

Shortly before 4am, gardaí from the Roxboro Road District, supported by the regional Armed Support Unit, carried out the operation and arrested the three men.

The suspects were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations, where they are currently detained under provisions of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.