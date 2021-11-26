Cash and designer bags seized after 24 raids in Dublin and Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cash, designer bags, and documents after 24 searches across counties Meath and Dublin.
With 72 Criminal Assets Bureau and Garda personnel involved in the searches, a total of 24 searches were conducted, which included 11 residential properties, one office and one business premises and 11 professional premises.
Among the items seized was €35,000 in cash, a 162 Hyundai Tucson, three high-value watches (Rolex and Chopard), designer handbags, electronic storage devices, and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions.
In addition to these, over €310,000 was restrained in financial accounts.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit conducted the search operations this morning.
